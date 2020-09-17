With the gradual return of nomalcy into the education sector, the Kogi state government has embarked on general fumigation of schools across the 21 local government areas of the state to protect pupils, students and teachers from Covid-19 and ensure safe learning environment.

The state government said the move is in line with global protocols against the Coronavirus disease pandemic. Officials told said what has staved the pandemic from the State was the proactive steps taken against.

The fumigation exercise is coordinated by the Ministries of Education, Health, Environment as well as Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs.

In a related development, the state government has commenced sensitization on the need for people living in flood prone areas to immediately vacate those places to avert flood casualties.





The State Ministries of Environment and Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs are working across the local government areas prone to flood to create awareness.

It would be recalled that the Confluence State has been perennially affected by flooding over the years.