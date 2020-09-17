The Katsina State Government has spent more than N3 billion on payment of Senior School Certificate Examination fees for 320,058 candidates who sat for the examination between 2015 and 2019.

The Commissioner of Education in the state, Prof. Badamasi Lawal, made this known during media briefing in Katsina on Thursday.

He said that out of the number, 216,832 candidates scored five credits and above in five subjects, representing 68 percent.

Lawal added that 138,612 candidates obtained five credits and above including English Language and Mathematics, which represents 63 per cent.





He said that the money was paid to the West African Examinations Council (WAEC), National Examinations Council (NECO) and the National Business and Technical Examinations Board (NABTEB).

He also said that the government spent N4 billion on the feeding of boarding students during the period under review.

The commissioner added that N1.7 billion was also spent on the purchase of instructional materials, including teaching aids, laboratory equipment, textbooks, computers, and education equipment.