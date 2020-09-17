The Edo State All Progressives Congress (APC) Campaign Council has announced the closure of campaign for the governorship ambition of its candidate in Saturday’s election, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu,

Chairman of the campaign council, Mr. John Mayaki who announced this in a statement in Benin, said the campaign office closes officially by 10pm on Thursday, 17 September 2020.

While thanking the people of the state for their support and show of love for the party and Ize-Iyamu while the campaign lasted, Mayaki enjoined members of the public to disregard any campaign-related material that may purport to come from their campaign council.





“We are overwhelmed by the massive support, the plethora of endorsements, the approval and reception of our SIMPLE agenda, and the valiant spirit of Edo people, which we encountered in all the 192 wards of our powerful state.

“With all your support and participation, we are assured that our candidate will commence the good work of reinstating democracy and resurrecting Edo state as soon as possible.

“The public is hereby enjoined to disregard any campaign-related material that may purport to come from our council, and we encourage the good people of Edo to remain vigilant, safe, dogged and unyielding to oppression as the election draws closer.”