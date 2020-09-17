By Muhamin Olowoporoku

Ikorodu Bois, who are popular for recreating Hollywood movie thrillers, have mimicked DJ Cuppy and her sister’s Ferrari showoff.

And they did it in a hilarious way, replacing the Portofino Ferrari with wheel barrows, with same colours and Ferrari symbol.

“Papa took us shopping and bought one of each!”, the caption of Ikorodu Bois caricature read.





DJ Cuppy replied the Ikorodu Bois: “NO. YOU. DID. NOT”. 😭

DJ Cuppy, real name Florence Otedola and her sister Tolani on Wednesday, created a frenzy on the internet after they shared pictures of the Portofino their billionaire father bought for them.

Reportedly, Femi Otedola spent roughly 300 million Naira on the Ferrari gifts.