Gov. Samuel Ortom, on behalf of the government and people of Benue, has commiserated with Chief Paul Unongo over the death of his wife, Mrs. Victoria Unongo.

This is contained in a statement on Thursday by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Mr Terver Akase.

Ortom described the late Unongo as a “mother to all, a great woman who upheld good values and supported the less privileged in the society.”

According to the governor, Mrs. Unongo’s death was not only a huge loss to her family, but also to Benue and the country.





He consoled the Second Republic Minister and former Chairman, Northern Elders Forum, and encouraged him to take solace in the fact that his wife impacted positively on the lives of many.

Ortom prayed to God to grant the deceased eternal rest and her family the fortitude to bear the painful loss.