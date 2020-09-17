Precious Chikwendu, estranged wife of politician and lawyer, Femi Fani-Kayode has given a cryptic response to news about her failed marriage.

On her Instagram page on Thursday, the former Miss United Nations quoted Psalm 126 Verse1 -3 of the Bible:

When the Lord turned again the captivity of Zion, we were like them that dream. Then was our mouth filled with laughter, and our tongue with singing: then said they among the heathen, The Lord hath done great things for them. The Lord hath done great things for us; whereof we are glad.





P.M.NEWS interpretation is that she expressed joy that she was free from some bondage of sorts.

News of the marriage breakup came into the public space on Thursday.

Reports said Precious quit the relationship over domestic violence.

Her family members told Premium Times that she quit over some lingering illness.

This does not, appear to make sense, as that should bring them together, more as a couple.

Fani-Kayode has denied he abused Precious and has even asked his lawyer to demand a retraction from a blogger, who broke the story of the separation.

Precious who is 31, married Fani-Kayode in 2014. The marriage is blessed with four children, including a set of triplets.

Known on Instagram as ‘Snowhiteey’, Precious also runs a Snowhite Pure Heart Foundation.