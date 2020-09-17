Former Aviation minister, Femi Fani-Kayode has separated from his fourth wife, Precious Chikwendu.

The marriage broke down about four months ago over incessant domestic violence, which the former beauty queen could not condone any further.

Precious had since moved out of the marital home, with the ex-minister barring her from coming to the house or seeing the four boys, including the triplets, they had together.

Fani-Kayode has not denied the separation story, except to threaten blogger Stella Dimoko Korkus, who broke the story, with libel.





Stella Dimoko wrote that FFK may not have been the father of the triplets as they were conceived by IVF.

The blogger also reported that the ex-minister had retrieved the car he bought for Precious.

Fani-Kayode has denied some aspects of the story and threatened a N2billion libel suit, according to his lawyer, Adeola Adedipe.

Adedipe wrote:“Our client is aggrieved and has instructed us to draw your attention to these libelous breaches of his person and family. By this publication, our client has received denigrating phone calls and messages across the globe by virtue of which he now sufferers immeasurable loss of goodwill.

“However, he is inclined to draw a curtain over the wild and spurious claims if you retract the allegations on the same platform they were published and consequently apologise to him in two other national dailies.

“You are also advised to enter into negotiations with us for the sum of two billion naira only being a token amount for penitence. Please bear in mind that you have 14 days from receipt of this letter to comply with the highlighted mitigating measures, the failure of which will leave our client with no preferred alternative than to seek redress in court.”

Fani-Kayode and Precious Chikwendu, got married in 2015.

It was his fourth marriage, with three others before having collapsed for the same reason: domestic violence.

Fani-Kayode’s first wife was Saratu Attah, daughter of former Kwara governor, Adamu Attah. They got married when he was 22. The marriage lasted between 1987 and 1990. They had a daughter together.

Next was his marriage in 1991 to Yemisi Olasunbo Adeniji.

She is now known as Yemisi Wada after remarrying. She and FFK married immediately she finished at the Law School.

The marriage collapsed after three years, with Yemisi already pregnant with the couple’s third child.

In an interview with Punch in 2015, she said she had no fond memories of the marriage.

“I have no fond memories of then except having my daughters, as I am sure he would say same if asked. What people do not seem to realise is that we were together for only a very short while. The marriage itself lasted less than three years. The fact that I have three daughters makes it seem longer but I left just when I was pregnant with my youngest daughter”.

In 1997, FFK married again, a Regina Amonoo. This was when he was in Ghana, during the Abacha years.

He did not tie the nuptial knots again, until 2014, when he met Precious Chikwendu.