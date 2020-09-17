By Abankula

The GofundMe campaign launched for disqualified BB Naija housemate Erica Nlewedim has garnered $36,000 by Thursday morning.

This represents about a third of the $100,000 target.

The fundraising was launched by Ehizode Irefo appeal on behalf of Isioma Anumele on 6 September, the day Erica was shoved out of the house, for breaching the rules.





According to Irefo, “the funds will be used to raise awareness for mental health as per therapist’s fees and also help her get back up on her feet considering the disqualification.

“The stated beneficiary “Isioma Anumele” is Erica Nlewedim’s cousin.

The eventual beneficiary “Erica Nlewedim” does not have a US bank account, so the withdrawal has to be done by proxy,”, Irefo explained to doubters.

“The eventual transfer of all funds realized will be made public on her social media pages”, she added.

In an emotional Instagram post on Wednesday, Erica appreciated all the support since her sudden ejection from the reality show.

“They say, It is not in the stars to hold our destiny but in ourselves

“July 19th was the beginning of the rest of my life when I took the decision to be on the Bigbrother show.

“Excited as I was, I couldn’t fathom what the future held. I stepped into the house as an open book, believing in my strengths and weaknesses which I bore for the world to see.

“I was confident that these will enable me navigate through life in the house. Nothing however prepares you for the events of life except the experiences and the onus was on me to learn and live.

“My experiences were at an equilibrium as I made the best of friends, honed existing skills, discovered new ones, lived in the moment and partied away. However, my sad times took precedence and my journey was shortened.

“It was a really sad moment for me because I knew I had not only let my self down but an entire army and family called the Elites.

“The Elite League stood by me all through, all 800k of them and counting and I couldn’t be more grateful for you all. I love you guys so much.

“Life threw lemons at me and the Elite league made Margaritas with it lol 🥂I couldn’t be more grateful for the genuine love, time, prayers, energy, emotions and passion with which you carried my matter, a total stranger. Because of you, Erica Nlewedim the fairly known actress is now dubbed STAR GIRL ⭐

“Indeed, It was never in the stars to hold my destiny because the STAR IS ME⭐️.

“To all my amazing stars out there, thanks for being there all there all the way. Now we shine!!!”