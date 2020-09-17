By Jethro Ibileke

Inter Party Advisory Council (IPAC), has urged residents of Edo state to go out and vote for the candidate of their choice without fear or intimidation during Saturday’s governorship election.

IPAC National Publicity Secretary, Agbo Major, who gave the advice on Thursday in Benin during a road show to sensitise the people on the need for peaceful election, added that Edo is not at war.

“We have engaged the media so that our message of peace can go down to the grass root so that the people can come out and vote the candidate of their choice without fear or intimidation.

“We have moved round the streets of Benin, give out flyers to the people on the need peaceful election.

“What we want is a peaceful Edo state that will make progress after the election.

“If you are out of Edo state, you will think that Edo is at war but since we arrived here, we found out that the people are peaceful, but resolute to vote in free and fair environment,” Mayor said.

On his part, the IPAC Secretary General, Alhaji Yusuf Dantele, said they have gone round the major streets of Benin to sensitise and educate the people on peaceful conduct of the election.

While calling on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and security agents to remain neutral, Dantele called on the people to cooperate with the security operatives to ensure a peaceful election.