Ayorinde Oluokun/Benin

The All Progressives Congress, APC, has described as false, the claim that it cancelled the grand rally it initially planned to use to round off its campaign for the September 19 Edo governorship election.

Some newspapers, based on a statement issued by Kola Ologbodiyan, the national publicity secretary of PDP had on Thursday reported that APC, and Osagie Ize-Iyamu, its candidate for the election cancelled their campaign grand finale, scheduled for yesterday.

In the statement, Ologbodiyan, who is also the secretary of the publicity sub-committee of PDP Campaign Council for the Edo election said APC and Ize-Iyamu “have been weighed down and completely overwhelmed by the soaring popularity of Governor Godwin Obaseki across the state and had no option other than to abandon their campaign.”





But in response to inquiries from PM NEWS, the Vice Chairman, Media and Publicity Committee of the APC National Campaign Council, Hon Patrick Obahiagbon, said the party did not plan to hold a grand rally to end its campaign.

“There was never a planned grand rally,” Obahiagbond said in reply to a text message from PM NEWS.