By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Abubakar Adamu on Thursday, assured the residents of Edo state, their safety as he ordered the restriction of vehicular movement during the election.

This is enclosed a press statement released by DCP Frank Mba, PRO, Headquarters, Abuja.

According to the statement, vehicular movements are restricted from 11:59 PM on Friday, 18th September 2020 till 6 PM on Saturday, 19th September 2020.





It is in line with concerted efforts at ensuring public order and safety, during the forthcoming Edo Gubernatorial election slated to hold on Saturday, 19th September 2020.

Adamu noted that the restriction order is informed by the need to prevent the free flow, circulation and use of illicit arms and hard drugs.

Also to checkmate the movement of political thugs and touts and other criminally-minded individuals especially from contiguous states from hijacking and disrupting the electoral processes.

He enjoined citizens to go out en-masse on the day of the election and vote, noting that the Police and other security agencies have been sufficiently mobilized to provide a safe, secure and conducive environment for the election.

While regretting any inconveniences the restriction order may cause the citizens, the IGP enjoined the citizens to see the restriction as part of necessary sacrifices towards the enthronement of democracy.

However, he warned that the Force will not sit idly by and watch citizens who may want to engage in any criminal act – violent and destructive acts, snatching of ballot boxes, vote-buying, vote-selling, hate speeches, and other act(s) capable of compromising the electoral processes.