Nigerian actor and politician Desmond Elliot who has starred in over two hundred films and a number of television shows and soap operas is excited as his twins add a new age.

Elliot won best supporting actor in a drama at the 2nd Africa Magic Viewer’s Choice Awards and was nominated for best supporting actor at the 10th Africa Movie Academy Awards.

He was elected as a lawmaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Surulere Constituency, on April 11th 2015, during the Nigerian General Elections.

Desmond has four children with his wife Victoria.





He wrote: ”Happy birthday to my sweethearts , my orobo and lekpa Donald and Dawna . Mmm what else can I say than to say you have made me the proudest dad in the universe. May God make you shine so bright in all you do. Daddy loves you loves you loves you guys.

Isn’t it just a blessing waking up to seeing these 2 cuties … THANK YOU LORD FOR THEIR LIVES . Donald Elliott God will perfect all that concerns you in Jesus name ,

My Dawna Na sisimama keep making daddy and mummy proud . Happy birthday to you both.”