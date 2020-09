After staying off social media for more than 2 months, DMW label front-liner Davido returns with all the sauce we’ve missed.

The award winning Nigerian singer-songwriter and father of 3, returned with a new single dubbed ”Fem” which has already garnered over 5.4 million YouTube views.

OBO as he is fondly called, has now shared some amazing pictures of himself on Instagram wearing a multi colored shirt, pants, with sneakers, with the caption.

”P O S E” Take a look.