By Kazeem Ugbodaga

A counter petition asking the European Union (EU) and the United Kingdom (UK) to disregard calls to place travel ban on Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai has kicked off.

The new petition is to counter the one put up by Reno Omokri at Change.org asking the EU and UK to place travel ban on El-Rufai.

As at 9:42am on Thursday, the petition put up by Omokri has gathered 20,817 signatures.





The pro-El-Rufai petition was started by Hassan Halilu on Change.org on Thursday morning.

As at 9:50am, the petition has gathered 281 signatures.

According to Halilu, there had been unjustified calls by an enemy of the state, Mr. Reno Omokri to the EU and UK government to place travel ban on the Kaduna Governor.

“Mr. Omokri’s hatred for the progressive Governor is not hidden. I call on the EU and UK Governments to disregard his call,” he said.