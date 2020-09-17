Former Nigeria international Chinedu Obasi began his account with Rheindorf Altach on a bright note as he scored on his debut in Wednesday’s 3-1 victory over Union Gurten in an Austrian Cup fixture.

Altach staged a remarkable comeback to win by 3 goals to 1 which ensured they are now in the next round of the championship. However, the signing of Chinedu Obasi proved vital.

Obasi came in the second half and scored a vital goal.

Altach went to Park 21 Arena having played a 1-1 draw with Samson Tijani’s Hartberg in Saturday’s Austrian topflight opener.





And after a goalless first half, Obasi’s team Altach were shocked in 58th minute as Union Gurten took the lead despite being reduced to 10 men following the expulsion of goalkeeper Felix Wimmer who was shown the way out for a serious foul play 11 minutes earlier.

In dire need of a goal, manager Pastoor replaced Marco Meilinger with Obasi in the 63rd minute as that decision proved important.

They levelled scores in the 89th minute through substitute Philipp Netzer and with the game heading for extra time, the 34-year-old Nigerian forward put the ball past makeshift goalkeeper Jakob Kreuzer before Manfred Fischer sealed the victory with the last kick of the game.

Obasi joined the Austrian Bundesliga side as a free agent after leaving Swedish outfit AIK Solna, who failed to retain him despite scoring five times and boasting of two assists in 18 league outings.

Having made a flying start to life in Austria, the former Hoffenheim, Schalke 04 and Shenzhen man is expected to make his league bow when Altach travel to the Red Bull Arena for Saturday’s Austrian topflight clash with Patson Daka’s Salzburg.