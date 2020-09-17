By Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Rivers State Government has redeemed its promise of N30 million bounty to anyone with useful information that will lead to the arrest of the notorious criminal, Boboski.

Wike was represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Dr. Tammy Danagogo. at the presentation of a cheque for the amount to the Commissioner of Police, Rivers State Command, CP Joseph Mukan.

Governor Wike said the gesture was in fulfillment of the pledge he made to facilitate the capture of the notorious criminal.





He said when Boboski was terrorizing Rivers State, he made a promise that anybody that would give the police information that would lead to his arrest would be rewarded with N30 million.



“We were elated last week when your Command reported that the elusive Boboski has been arrested after a serious gun battle.

“I want to thank the police officers under your Command for the gallantry displayed in arresting that deadly criminal. Let me also thank the informant who had confidence in you and also trusted Government.

“My administration will continue to support security agencies to rid the State of criminal elements.

“As a government, we keep our promises. That was why in the case of Don Waney who was terrorizing the State at that time , the sum of N200 million promised was also redeemed.

Responding, the Rivers State Commissioner of Police, Joseph Mukan thanked Wike for redeeming his promise and assured that the gesture would go a long way in motivating security agencies to perform their duties.

CP Mukan announced that the Command has been able to dislodge three criminal camps in Ogoni and that a notorious criminal known as VIP terrorizing Ahoada area will soon be arrested.

“On behalf of the Inspector General of Police, we appreciate the Governor and we assure the people of Rivers State that we shall do our best to keep the State safe.