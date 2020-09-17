Big Brother Naija Lockdown housemate Laycon has identified Ozo as the real competitor in the quest to win the N85 million-worth reality TV show price.

With just 7 housemates left in the lockdown house, Laycon admitted he would not want to come up against him in the finale.

And speaking during his diary session with Biggie on Wednesday, Laycon also said he would have also wanted Neo out of the show.

“For me, I would have said Ozo because he’s the competition. He’s probably like a strong guy in the house,” he said.





“I wouldn’t want to come up against him in the finale. And even if I’m going to, I’d like it to be a way that I still have an advantage which means he would run through this whole eviction process.

“And the second person I would have chosen is Neo because I feel like he hasn’t been up[for eviction] for the past three weeks.”

Ozo, Laycon, Nengi, Vee, Neo, Trickytee and Dorathy are the seven housemates left in the show.