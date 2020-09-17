By: Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Big Brother Naija housemate, Rebecca Nengi Hampson has admitted to have tried masturbating in the Big Brother house.

She made this revelation while accusing her long time admirer Ozoemena Joseph Chukwu popularly called Ozo of masturbating in the Big Brother house.

Nengi made these claims after visiting Ozo’s bed and found cum stains on his mattress. Ozo however, denied the accusations.





In his defense, Ozo said whatever Nnegi saw on his blanket was from the laundry and that the place is too small for such a thing.

Nnegi, however, insisted Ozo was telling a lie. She recalled that evicted housemate Praise said anybody can just do such a thing and asked Ozo to tell her if he really tried to do it.

“You, have you tried it before? Answer me first then I’ll tell you. Ozo, those stains I saw under your bed…I’m suspecting you. You have tried it in this house. You have tried it. Don’t tell me lies, you’ve tried it. If you haven’t you would’ve told me, Nengi said.