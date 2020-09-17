Former US president Barack Obama has turned mobiliser-in-chief to draw out the votes for his party in the November election.

The viral video which has attracted millions of views is targeted at American millenials, who studies showed do not care to vote.

But Obama is urging them to do so as their future depend on it.

The video has a website link to ‘Vote Save America‘, which provides a one stop shop ‘to get out the vote”.





The website is not just asking the mobilised to support Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, but offers them comparison between the candidates and the their Republicans, where they stand on issues that matter.

Watch the Obama video: