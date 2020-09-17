The Sokoto State Police Command has confirmed the death of the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) and an Inspector attached to the Gidan Madi Division in Tangaza Local Government Area of the state.

The command’s Spokesman, DSP Sadiq Abubakar, told newsmen on Thursday in Sokoto that about 100 unknown gunmen invaded the town and engaged the police in a gun battle.

Abubakar said the incident occurred at about 1:30 a.m. and two officers, including Mr. Aliyu Bello, the DPO, and Muhammad Abdullahi, an Inspector, were shot dead by the armed men dressed in army camouflage.

He said another ASP Sani Abdullahi sustained injuries and was hospitalized, while the police have drafted senior officers to undertake an assessment of the situation.





According to him, emergency meetings were conducted by the police along with sister security agencies, district heads, and council administrators.

He reiterated the police commitment to safeguarding people’s lives and property and urged citizens to assist the authorities with useful information.