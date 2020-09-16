By Jennifer Okundia

UK Police Officer and Big Brother Naija reality TV star Khafi Kareem is back to Nigeria after being away for some months.

Alexander Kareem, Khafi’s 20-year-old brother was shot and killed in London at Askew Road in Shepherd’s Bush on Monday, June 8, 2020. He died from gunshot wounds to his chest and abdomen.

Her family who have been mourning, held a burial ceremony for Alexander in July 2020. Khafi was welcomed by her fiance Gedoni at the international airport in Lagos, in a now viral video of them sharing hugs and kisses.







I don't know how to act 😭😂😂, I'm beyond myself.. What did Khafi and Gedoni do to me bcs even I don't understand 😩. I'm officially a resident on this live, y'all know where to get me if you want me 😁🙆🏽‍♀️.#WelcomeBackKhafi#Khadoni 🖤💛🖤💛 pic.twitter.com/csgQcCbT7B — Minister Of #KhafisYouTube ☕✨🎥.. (@Khadoni6) September 16, 2020

She wrote:

‘Guess who’s back in 🇳🇬🇳🇬🇳🇬??

Sleep on me at your own risk 😘’

The couple got engaged in December 2019.

