By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

American rapper, Kanye West in a tirade, dropped one of his Grammy Awards in the toilet and pees on it.

According to him, by peeing he was freeing himself from contracts with Universal Media Group and his publisher, Sony/ATV Music Publishing.

An irate Kanye went on a tirade on Twitter, posting screenshots of his contracts, in over 100 tweets.





He also shared a video that shows a Grammy Award inside of a toilet bowl and someone, presumably West, aiming a stream of urine at the trophy. Watch the video below

Trust me … I WONT STOP pic.twitter.com/RmVkqrSa4F — ye (@kanyewest) September 16, 2020

So far, Kanye has won 21 Grammy Awards in the past but is clearly upset about something. Prior to the pissing video, he had posted a lot of his thoughts. Read below

”I’m not putting no more music out till I’m done with my contract with Sony and Universal,” he tweeted Monday. “On God … in Jesus name … come and get me.”

“I need to see everybody’s contracts at Universal and Sony … I’m not gonna watch my people be enslaved,” West said in another tweet. “I’m putting my life on the line for my people.”

90% of the record contracts on the planet are still on a royalty A standard record deal is a trap to NEVER have you recoup, and there’s all these hidden costs like the “distribution fees” many labels put in their contracts to make even more money off our work without even trying. — ye (@kanyewest) September 16, 2020

“When you sign a music deal you sign away your rights. Without the masters, you can’t do anything with your own music. Someone else controls where it’s played and when it’s played. Artists have nothing accept the fame, touring and merch,”

“We’ve gotten comfortable with not having what we deserve … they allow us to have a little money from touring get some gold chains some alcohol some girls and fake numbers that feed our egos … but we don’t own our masters,”

“Everyone please cover me in prayer … I AM ONE OF THE MOST FAMOUS PEOPLE ON THE PLANET AND UNIVERSAL won’t TELL ME WHAT MY MASTERS COST BECAUSE THEY KNOW I CAN AFFORD THEM … BLACK MASTERS MATTER,” he wrote amid a slew of other tweets.