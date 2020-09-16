Parents never really know what their kids will become in the future, even though they can guide them in the right direction. Popular reality TV star Kiddwaya has not only brought fame to himself, but to his father Terry Waya.

Kiddwaya was last Sunday evicted from the Big Brother Naija Lockdown show, and since he came out of the house, he has been living his best life and having so much fun with his newly found fame.

His billionaire businessman dad Terry, popularly known as Mr. Versace, is a 55-year-old London based socialite. A native of the Tiv region in the middle belt of Benue State, Nigeria.

Waya in a chat with BBC pidgin, disclosed how himself and his brothers grew up in Kaduna, where they were helping their dad do business.





He also stated that he later moved to Abuja and started to become successful, due to his business relationship with soldiers.

Terry Waya stated that he discovered the famous Banana Island which is located in Lagos Nigeria. Watch the visual here.

He is married to Eno Olafisoye nee Udoh, who is the divorced wife of businessman Bisi Olafisoye.