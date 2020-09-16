By Jennifer Okundia

Content creator, food enthusiast and social media sensation Uriel Oputa has signed a new deal. She broke the news on her Instagram page.

Uriel who also doubles as a singer, signed her first composer deal with ranchosausage and she also used the platform to reveal that she’s open to voice overs and music jingles.

Read her message:





Just signed my First Composer Deal

I’m officially a Brand Song writer 🙏🙏

Thank you @ranchosausage for Trusting me.

Pls let me use this medium to say I’m open to voice overs and music Jiggle ❤️💋😂

Uriel Oputa became a popular figure after contesting in the Big Brother Naija reality Tv show.