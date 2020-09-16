By Jennifer Okundia
Content creator, food enthusiast and social media sensation Uriel Oputa has signed a new deal. She broke the news on her Instagram page.
Uriel who also doubles as a singer, signed her first composer deal with ranchosausage and she also used the platform to reveal that she’s open to voice overs and music jingles.
Read her message:
Just signed my First Composer Deal
I’m officially a Brand Song writer 🙏🙏
Thank you @ranchosausage for Trusting me.
Pls let me use this medium to say I’m open to voice overs and music Jiggle ❤️💋😂
Uriel Oputa became a popular figure after contesting in the Big Brother Naija reality Tv show.
