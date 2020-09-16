By Jennifer Okundia

Popular Nigerian content creator, who vlogs about food, motherhood, relationships, career and beauty Yemisi Odusanya aka Sisiyemmie, comes through with a new recipe.

This is about cow skin, popularly known as kpomo in Nigeria. Sisi garnishes her kpomo with pepper and onions, with other spices to keep your taste buds coming back.

This is definitely a recipe worth trying at home. Watch the video and let the expert take you step by step through the process required.





The mum of two is married to Bobo Yomi and they live in Lagos together. She drops weekly vlogs on her YouTube channel.