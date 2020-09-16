By HARRISON IYOHA

The lines are falling into pleasant places for multi-talented and award-winning Nigerian Afrofusion Superstar, Burna Boy, one month after the release of his wildly anticipated fifth studio album, ”TWICE AS TALL”.

The extensively acclaimed album, released on August 14, 2020, has so far, received massive international acclaim and appreciation for its innovation, its Africanness, and most especially, its authenticity.

Burna Boy’s TWICE AS TALL album has in the past month, achieved a total of over 175million streams with 25million YouTube streams, over 50million Audiomack streams, 34.5million streams on Spotify.





The TWICE AS TALL album has also been ferocious on Apple Music World with over 30million streams, Apple Music Africa boasts of 18.5million streams and Boomplay isn’t left out with 10.5million streams.

The album broke into and topped various music charts across the world within the first month of its release, peaking at Number 1 World Albums on Billboard charts. It has also attained the number 1 spot in 59 countries on Apple Music, the number 1 spot in 13 countries on Itunes, while also peaking at Number 1 on the UK Itunes and Apple Music charts. Furthermore, Burna Boy’s TWICE AS TALL album has topped most music charts across Africa and has held the number 1 spot on the UK Afrobeats chart for four weeks consecutively.

One may not be surprised by the numbers, one month after the release of TWICE AS TALL as the successful Afrofusion star has been involved in a lot of appearances for the promotion of his fifth studio submission.

He secured a Digital cover for GQ Hype magazine, Burna Boy also appeared on the Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon, performing one of the hit singles ‘Wonderful’ from the album, Vogue’s 24 hours with, and an in-depth interview with Chuck Arnold of the New York Times, among other outstanding features.

The TWICE AS TALL album has also been reviewed on many fronts; America’s Wall Street Journal’s perception was:

‘’Twice as Tall by Burna Boy is a Crossover Without Compromise. The Nigerian artist brings in prominent American talent for his fifth record, but stays true to his Afrobeats style”. The Chicago Reader agrees when it says: ”The personal and spiritual growth doesn’t stop in Burna Boy’s Twice as Tall”.

With these numbers growing daily, Burna Boy becomes that confluence of increasingly evolved African music that has led to a redefinition of his sound and as such a redefinition of African music as a whole.