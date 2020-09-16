Oyo state government has announced 50% as the cut off marks for all subjects in the just concluded Computer Based Test for applicants of the Post Primary School Service Commission recruitment.

This was announced in a statement made available on Wednesday, the statement signed by the Permanent Secretary, Mrs. Olabisi Oderinde, in Ibadan, the state capital.

The statement also added that the interview will commence on the 21st of September.

It reads: “As part of the TESCOM Management mission to support the vision of the Oyo State Government Engineer Seyi Makinde to restore the lost glory of Education and to move the State Education to a world-class.

“The Commission lead by Pastor Akinade Alamu, therefore, maintains objectivity, transparency, credibility, and stand on MERIT to appoint whoever that will take up the Teaching job of the state. Therefore, the CUT OFF mark of the just concluded Computer Based Test result for Teachers is 50% in ALL Subjects. While the interview minimum score too will be 50%.

” Applicants are advised to bring along two (2) copies of CBT Score Slip, interview Schedule Slip and Relevants Credentials (Original and Photocopies of the Certificates)

“Any applicants that scored 50% and above should get ready for the interview that will commence on 21st September 2020 till 3rd October 2020.

“Please watch out for the time table and the print out of the interview schedule on the usual Oyo State Job Portal soon.