Nigerian singer-songwriter Oladapo Daniel Oyebanjo, better known by his stage name D’banj, or koko master as he is sometimes called, is excited as his son is a year old today.

D’banj and his wife Didi Lineo Kilgrow got married in 2016 and had their first child in 2017, but lost him to a pool accident.

The couple had their 2nd son in 2019, and the proud dad couldn’t be more grateful to God for his protection over his family.





He shared a cute father and son photo and wrote:

The joy of the lord is my strength and His Mercies Endures forever . 🙏🙏🙏. As our Prince is ONE year Old now we thank God for His Grace, Mercies and protection . 🙏🙏🙏🙏