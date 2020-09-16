By Jennifer Okundia

It takes a lot to turn down free cash donations from an army of willing supporters, that is what Prince Enwerem Nelson has decided to do.

After his eviction from the Big Brother show, the former housemate was overwhelmed by the love shown him through his loyal growing fan base.

The fans opted to contribute cash for him, but he refused, revealing that they have done enough, and it is time for him to prove his worth to them.





He revealed that plans are ongoing for him to start a salon business, which was a skill he learnt way back , and even used it to assist the housemates while in the show.

In a statement, he said ”My dear Royal Army, I’m still overwhelmed and trying to soak in all the love you have been showing me. I’m sincerely speechless because I never expected the love I’m receiving.

This GoFundMe account was brought to my attention last night and I almost teared up by the mere thought and intentions behind it.

We are experiencing difficult times now and people still want to do this for me?

Nah, I think it’s time you all rest while I think of what to do to pay you all back for the surreal love.

I sincerely appreciate this gesture, but I want my Royal Army to save their funds on this one.

My dream of starting a salon will surely come to pass ASAP, as I already have some Investors and hopefully some brands interested in this dream.

I want to make you all proud and all I need right now is the continuous love, spiritual and moral support you all have been excessively showing me.

Thank you to my beautiful and wonderful Royal Army @flyest_mz and @_Super_jewel for trying to put the GoFund together. Love you guys so much.

My media rounds is still ongoing but I can’t wait to interact with everyone of you on a personal level soon on my IG live.

Love you all my darlings🎠❤️”