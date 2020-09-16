By Jennifer Okundia

The love and friendship between Dorathy and Prince is still going strong, even after the later was recently evicted from the Big Brother Naija show.

Nelson Enwerem Prince is an entrepreneur from Abia State Nigeria who enjoys modelling, fashion designing and interior decoration.

The 24 year old was evicted on Sunday alongside entrepreneur Kiddwaya. Announcing his loyalty to fellow contestant Dorathy, he said





“I didn’t mince words when I said my baby girl should come back with the money if I leave.

Royal Army, let‘s do this for my Tata🙏🏾

Text; VOTE Dorathy to 32052

Thank you❤️🎠”