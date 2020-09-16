By Emmanuel Oloniruha

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has commended the decision of the United Kingdom to impose visa ban as well as the seizure of assets and property belonging to those involved in undermining of Nigeria’s electoral process.

Mr Kola Ologbondiyan, PDP’s National Publicity Secretary, said the decision is commendable, coming particularly ahead of the Edo and Ondo governorship elections.

He commended the United Kingdom for her quick response alongside the U.S. in the global bid to stop the unbridled electoral fraud being perpetrated by political leaders, as well as compromised electoral and security officials.





“With the emerging global action, our party reiterates our call to other countries such as the United Arab Emirates, France, Spain, Canada as well as African countries and the ECOWAS member states to impose similar sanctions.

“Similar sanction should be imposed on these unscrupulous elements and their family members,” he said.

Kola said the PDP, being the genuine Pan Nigeria political platform, standing with the Nigerian people, urged the world community to profile the election riggers, their election and security agencies.

He stressed the need to ban their family members from benefiting from services from other countries of the world.

He added that those at the forefront of plots to undermine the country’s democratic process in Edo governorship election, should also be immediately profiled for sanctions.

“On our own part, the PDP remains law-abiding but will never allow anybody to use any means whatsoever to manipulate the Edo and Ondo governorship elections.

“Never! Not after the people of Edo have manifestly expressed their resolve to re-elect our candidate, Gov. Godwin Obaseki on Saturday.

He added that the people of Ondo state had also resolved to vote for PDP, with its candidate, Eyitayo Jegede on Oct. 10.

NAN