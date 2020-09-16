President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with with former minister Wantaregh Paul Iyorpuu Unongo, over the death of his wife, Victoria.

Buhari urged the Unongos to find comfort in the many lives she touched, and transformed with love.

According to a statement by media adviser, Femi Adesina, Buhari joined the people and government of Benue State, particularly friends and associates of the Unongos, in mourning Mama Victoria.

“She lived for the good of others, supporting her husband in his humanitarian gestures, which include looking after orphans, homeless people, the poor and sick”, Buhari said.





President Buhari believed Unongo’s wife served her people, the nation and humanity with kind heart, and her investments of making life better and easier for others will always be remembered.

The President prayed that God will grant Mama Victoria eternal rest.

Victoria Avarave Unongo died on Monday at a private hospital, following complications from high blood pressure.

A statement by one of her sons Terkura Unongo explained that the late Victoria died in the late hours of Monday, 14th September 2020.

“I want to inform you of the passing on to glory of our mother, Baba Paul Unongo’s first wife, Mrs Victoria Avarave Unongo who was recalled back to God in the very late hours ofMonday night.”