Shortly after the ECOWAS extraordinary summit in Accra, Ghana, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo met with some representatives of the Nigerian community in Ghana.

PM NEWS recalls that Osinbajo represented President Muhammadu Buhari, where he joined other leaders to discuss the political crisis in Mali and the security situation in the sub-region at large.

While in Accra, the vice president also met with representatives of the Nigerian community in Ghana to discuss issues bothering on their wellbeing in the West African country.

Aggrieved Nigerian traders had called out for assistance after Ghanaian authorities levelled a million cedis levy on them.





Nigerian commission in Ghana was also demolished after the lease on the property expired in June.

