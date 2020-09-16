The Ogun State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has thrown its weight behind Ogun workers for embarking on a one week warning strike.

The warning strike began today.

PDP, in a statement issued by the State Publicity Secretary, Comrade Bankole Akinloye, expressed its satisfaction with the peaceful conduct of the leadership of Organised Labour in Ogun State in embarking on strike.

The statement reads:”The declaration of a week warning strike following the insensitivity of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) government in the state is a prove that the leadership of the Organised Labour and workers are true compatriots believing that the government will come to its senses within the period of the warning strike.

“The warning strike, we are hoping will not result to a full scale indefinite strike action as contained in a newsletter signed by the Organised Labour if the government can wake up from its slumber and see the welfare of its workers as germane and crucial in the interest of the development of our dear State.

“It will be recalled that our great party, out of deep concern for the good welfare of Ogun State workers, issued a release few weeks ago calling on the ruling government to show empathy and compassion to the mass of government workers by implementing the minimum wage, remitting their contributory deductions and paying all their outstanding allowances and other entitlements.

“As it is in the usual character of Gov. Dapo Abiodun led government not to hearken to warnings and advise, It is saddening to note that such patriotic intervention from a responsible party playing its role as a strong opposition party fell on deaf ears.

“Without any shade of doubts, Ogun workers and indeed, the general public by extension, now know that cautions and advice relating to issues that bother on workers’ welfare and core issues of progressive governance have become matters of inconvenience to the APC ruling government.

“Little wonders why it was reported in some sections of the media that perhaps the government has diverted Ogun funds including those monies they claimed to have borrowed for the electoral concerns in Edo and Ondo states.”