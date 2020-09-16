PSG star, Neymar has been handed a two-match ban after the heated confrontation between him and Marseille forward, Alvaro Gonzalez.

The Ligue de Football Professionnel (LFP) also slammed PSG defender Layvin Kurzawa a six-match ban, and Marseille left-back Jordan Amavi, a three-match ban.

PSG’s Leandro Paredes was also banned for two games after he was sent off for a clash with fellow Argentine Dario Benedetto, who was also red-carded and will be suspended for Marseille’s game with Saint-Etienne on Thursday.

PSG’s match against Marseille over the weekend was a game to forget for fans and players as five players were shown the red card at the dying minute.





The match descended into chaos when Leandro Paredes kicked Dario Benedetto and confronted one another afterward. It escalated into an all-out brawl between PSG and Marseille players.

The LFP also announced it would begin investigations int accusations of Racism by Neymar against Alvaro Gonzalez.