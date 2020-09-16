Michael Adeshina

“Made in Lagos” – The much-anticipated album from Nigerian music superstar Wizkid, a.k.a Star boy gathered more talking points on the internet on Wednesday.

Wizkid fans and music enthusiasts took to social media to trend the album with thousands of comments after the superstar hinted it will be released soon.

“MADE IN LAGOS! SOON COME,” Wizkid tweeted.





MADE IN LAGOS! SOON COME 🦅🔐 pic.twitter.com/QJjib3wqsC — Wizkid (@wizkidayo) September 16, 2020

Fans had hoped the album would drop on July 16 to mark his birthday, but they got a single titled ‘Smile’ featuring Grammy-winning American singer, H.E.R. But now it seems the album is finally set to drop.

Though Wizkid cannot be trusted when it comes to release dates for his album. The 30-year-old singer has teased several release dates since February 2018, till date.

He is also known to take his time before dropping an album. He released his first in 2011, second in 2014 and his third studio album Sounds from the Other Side was released in 2017.

Wizkid has, however, praised his forthcoming album to be “the best (compilation project) he has ever made.”

He had earlier announced that the album would feature artistes such as Burna Boy, Damian Marley (Jamaican), Tems, Starboy Terri, Ella Mai (British), Tay Iwar, Skepta (British Nigerian), Projexx (Jamaican) and H.E.R. (American).

He also disclosed his sound production and engineering team to be BlaqJerzee, London, Sarz, Mutay and Juls (British Ghanaian), Dro (American) and Kel P.