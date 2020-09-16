The Lagos State Government has urged universities to prioritise research work as a way of developing the nation economically and scientifically for the benefit of the populace.

The Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Mrs. Folashade Jaji stated this on Wednesday at a meeting held on behalf of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu with the management team of Eko University of Medicine and Health

Services (EkoUNIMED).

Mrs. Jaji said “the effect of Covid-19 pandemic is globally, biting hard on every sector and to get back quickly in the new normal, institutions of learning must conduct quality researches with findings that would create community of scholars and inventors to help us bounce back”.

In his address, the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Olusoga Sofola who led the team said the institution was licensed in December 2017 as a pioneer private college of medicine by the National Universities Commission and the

Federal Government.





According to him, they are collaborating with Lagos State Health Service Commission, University of Lagos, Nigerian Institute of Medical Research and Eko Hospital.

Prof. Sofola listed the institution’s request to include getting Government’s Nominee on its Council being the host state according to the law, clearing of a blocked canal and drainage channelization on the side of the College

at Ijanikin, tarring of the road leading to the school’s entrance and support towards getting subsidized allocation of some housing units at the Lagos State Egan Housing Projects.

He said the management was not unmindful of the Governments huge responsibility but would appreciate it if EkoUNIMED could be adopted as one of Lagos State Government babies in the interest of the students and

the lecturers.

In her response, the SSG appreciated the effort of the University noting that education remains the bedrock of development in any society.

She was of the view that being a private university, the management of the University must look inwards on how to generate additional funds similar to that of University of Lagos Consult.

Jaji assured the team that nevertheless, government will look into their requests especially the blocked canal and drainage channelisation.

She also promised to forward their requests to Mr. Governor for necessary action.