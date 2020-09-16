Former Big Brother Naija, Lockdown housemate, Kiddwaya has cleared the air on his relationship with famous Disc Jockey, DJ Cuppy.

Kiddwaya had talked about DJ Cuppy a couple of times during his time in the Big Brother house which led to rumours and speculations about their relationship.

However, the Benue-born reality TV star, during one of the interviews on Tuesday, said he does not want a relationship from DJ Cuppy because they are friends and he respects their friendship.

Kiddwaya said: “I see Cuppy as a friend, we usually talk about everything I don’t know why people think oh can’t have a best friend as a female without feelings.





“When I like a woman I respect her and don’t cross that boundary and demand for a relationship.

“I wouldn’t make any promiscuous move at Cuppy because I respect her.

“We are close because we have the same set of friends and our fathers are close friends too.”