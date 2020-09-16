By Jethro Ibileke

Sensitive materials for the governorship poll in Edo State have arrived the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, in the state in readiness for Saturday’s poll.

This is coming as the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, said it was ready for the governorship election.

Timidi Wariowe, INEC’s Head of Voter Education and Publicity in Edo told newsmen on Wednesday that the sensitive materials had arrived the state.





According to him, the materials for the conduct of Saturday’s governorship election had arrived the CBN.

He said INEC officials just went and inspected the sensitive materials in cartons, the ballot papers, and the results sheets.

Wariowe added that the Braille ballot guide for persons with disabilities, especially the visually-impaired had also just arrived.

He added that INEC was set for the election, saying that from Thursday, as early as 7.30 a.m., the commission would start the distribution to various Local Government Areas.