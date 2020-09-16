Jumia has announced that its anticipated brand festival has been scheduled to run from the 21st of September to the 27th of September.

This virtual event will hold on the Jumia App and website, and it promises to be an explosion of fun-shopping, filled with great offers.

The Partners – Your Favourite Brands: Top brands like Unilever, Intel, HP, Nexus, Nokia Hisense, Sharp, Samsung, Binatone, XIAOMI, ABSOLUT, Dettol, and Logitech amongst others have been partnered with, to ensure that quality products are acquired at really low prices; Jumia is all about helping consumers to cut costs. The Jumia Brands Festival will be providing affordable kitchen and home appliances directly from manufacturers like Samsung, Hisense etc. Electronic gadgets; phones, laptops from brands like Apple, Dell, HP, infinix, Tecno, Itel, Oppo, Lenovo, Xiaomi, Macbook, Toshiba etc.

Jumia’s partnership with other exciting brands like Coca Cola, GB foods, Indomie, Unilever will be offering a wide range of different groceries. Camera brands like Canon and Nikon are also not left out in this festival, this offers photography lovers, bloggers, vloggers and everyone who has a thing for beauty, quality and aesthetics to be a part of this festival. Beauty and hygiene products from the likes of Nivea and Huggies are also not left out of the festival.





Shoppers will spend less to buy more: Consumers will be getting their products directly from the manufacturers without the presence of a middleman, which on most occasions leads to higher charges. Purchase will be directly from brands on the Jumia platform and this will enable consumers to save money. There will also be fashion items infused in the festival, big fashion brands for men and women respectively.

It even gets better as all of these offers also come with free delivery, there’s a warranty on appliances and best of all, Express Delivery to ensure same day or next day delivery of products ordered.

Jumia, however, assures consumers of the authenticity of products as it’s coming directly from brand manufacturers, products will be delivered in perfect conditions and, there’s an extended return policy to ensure the satisfaction of consumers. There will also be other side attractions like flash sales, giveaways, anchor deals, etc.