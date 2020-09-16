Michael Adeshina

Governor Adegboyega Oyetola has called on the Nigerian Police to immediately launch an extensive investigation into the circumstances and events that led to the reported death of a citizen, following an alleged chase of a vehicle by the officers of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad in Osogbo, the state capital.

According to eyewitnesses, police attached to the Osun Joint Task Force chased the citizen to his death on the account of being suspected as an internet fraudster.

However, the government said it was shocked at the tragedy and the disruption that followed the unfortunate incident.

A statement signed by the state’s Commissioner for Information and Civic Orientation, Funke Egbemode, said the Governor, Mr. Adegboyega Oyetola, was deeply disturbed by Tuesday evening’s sad events and had asked the State Command of the Nigerian Police to get to the bottom of the matter

‘The tragic events that reportedly led to the death of one person on Tuesday evening was both sad and shocking and Governor Adegboyega Oyetola has ordered a full investigation into the circumstances that led to it all.

“To the Governor, all lives matter and nobody has a right under our laws to take a life summarily. While we appreciate the great job our law enforcement agencies are doing to keep Osun safe, the confusion and disruption to our peaceful state capital on Tuesday needs to be investigated.

‘We hereby call on the Osun State Command of the Nigerian Police to launch a comprehensive investigation into this tragedy.





’Meanwhile, the Governor has appealed to the families of the deceased and the injured not to take matters into their hands by hurting more people or destroying properties. We implore our citizens to trust the Government to get to the bottom of this sad occurrence.

“Let us all go about our lives peacefully while we await results of the investigation,’ the statement said.