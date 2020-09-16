The candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC) for Lagos East senatorial by-election, Tokunbo Abiru, on Wednesday said if elected, he will work assiduously with other lawmakers to push for the establishment of fiscal federalism in the country.

Abiru gave this assurance at a meeting with the APC chieftains, community leaders and residents in Ibeju-Lekki Local Government.

Among others, a former Commissioner for Special Duties, Dr. Tola Kasali; the husband of Ogun State Deputy Governor, Alhaji Bode Oyedele and a former Commissioner for Local Government & Chieftaincy Affairs, Alhaji Musiliu Folami attended the meeting.

Speaking at the meeting, Abiru noted that fiscal federalism was indispensable to national progress. He believed it would empower the states and promote even development.





“I will team up with other lawmakers to ensure fiscal federalism in Nigeria. As federating units, our states cannot be viable with the current fiscal structure.

“There is need for review within the ambit of the existing legal framework to institutionalise fiscal federalism with a view to encouraging healthy competition among states to promote even development.

“With the on-going constitutional review, I will exploit this window of opportunity to push for a new fiscal federalism regime,” the senatorial candidate explained.

Abiru, who is the immediate past managing director of Polaris Bank, also said as a senator, he would work with other federal lawmakers from Lagos to secure a special status for the state.

According to him, Lagos is facing enormous pressure being a former federal capital and special status would ensure more attention is given to the state from the centre.

He said one of his priorities would be to work towards promoting ease of doing business in the state and the senatorial district.

Abiru described Ibeju-Lekki as a business hub and centre of industrial activities, saying he would work to promote the prosperity of the area and other communities.

The welfare of the people, according to him, will be one of his priorities through empowerment programmes and other interventions.

“My total focus will be on the welfare of my constituents in Lagos East and Lagos at large. If and when elected, I will use my good office, my energy and resources to promote the welfare and wellbeing of the people of my constituency,” he said.

Abiru said he had ascertained the bad state of Ikorodu -Epe expressway, promising to work with others to ensure the fixing of the road.

He acknowledged that Lekki-Epe -Eti-Osa expressway was strategic to movement of people and consignments, promising to work for the reconstruction of the road.

He thanked party members for choosing him as the APC flag bearer for the election, saying he would not take their support for granted.

Abiru, who also thanked the National Leader of the party, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, and other leaders of the party for the confidence reposed in him, said he would be guided by the values of the party at the Senate.

He appealed to party members and residents of Lagos East senatorial district to vote en masse for him and APC on October 31.

Abiru said he would bring the same zeal he used to strengthen Polaris Bank as CEO to the senate, adding he would not disappoint the people.

Also speaking, the Vice Chairman, Lagos APC, Alhaji Kaoli Olusanya described Abiru as a very competent candidate.

He urged the people of the district to come out en masse for APC and the candidate in the election.

Olusanya urged the people of Ibeju-Lekki to deliver at least 50,000 votes for Abiru so as to ensure emphatic victory in the area.

In the same vein, a party leader in Ibeju-Lekki, Alhaji Tunde Ishak, urged the people of the area to come out on the election day en-masse to vote Abiru.

“We should all go out in our large number to vote our able candidate, Mr. Tokunbo Abiru.

“We should prove with our voter’s cards that Ibeju Lekki is fully for APC and Abiru on that day,” he said.

The by-election was necessitated by the death of Sen. Bayo Osinowo, representing the district, on June 15.