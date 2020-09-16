Laycon always holding Nengi’s butt

By Jennifer Okundia

The game is getting more interesting and tense with so many housemates evicted, while a few are left to keep the vibe going. Popular contestant who has a huge fan base Laycon, seems to have a thing for Nengi’s butt.

Fans look forward to Saturday night parties in the ongoing Big Brother Naija show, as Laycon is always ready to dance with Nengi and rock her behind, at the slightest opportunity.

During today’s task, he also did the same. An event that Ozo has been trying to have, which Nengi has denied him, stating that she has a relationship outside the house.


Check out Twitter reactions.

Nengi revealed that she had liposuction to enhance her buttocks, which every guy wants to latch onto at any chance at all.