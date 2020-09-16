By Jennifer Okundia

The game is getting more interesting and tense with so many housemates evicted, while a few are left to keep the vibe going. Popular contestant who has a huge fan base Laycon, seems to have a thing for Nengi’s butt.

Fans look forward to Saturday night parties in the ongoing Big Brother Naija show, as Laycon is always ready to dance with Nengi and rock her behind, at the slightest opportunity.

During today’s task, he also did the same. An event that Ozo has been trying to have, which Nengi has denied him, stating that she has a relationship outside the house.





Check out Twitter reactions.

BBN Lockdown Strongest Ship

Laycon and Nengi ass

The only ship wey no dey fight

The only ship without warning strike

The only ship that trend without kissing

Ship wey dey go Scotland

Ship wey dey win task #BBNaija #innosontask #LayconGoingNowhere #Laycon #BBNaijia2020 #Nengi pic.twitter.com/FIF0MiPeNO — KOLADE OLATUNJI (@IamTunegee) September 16, 2020

Laycon and Nengi, Nengi's nyansh is on 🔥Ozo can't even try this 😏#BBNaijia2020 pic.twitter.com/qUwZW0Y28M pic.twitter.com/dY1VxBU8my — Akindele Kabiru Olawale (@AkindeleKabiru8) September 16, 2020

Nengi revealed that she had liposuction to enhance her buttocks, which every guy wants to latch onto at any chance at all.