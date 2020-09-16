By Taiwo Okanlawon

Popular Pop singer David Adeleke also known as Davido as joined many Nigerians to congratulate three daughters of Femi Otedola, Nigerian businessman, philanthropist, after receiving new Ferrari Portofino car gifts from their father.

The former chairman of Forte Oil PLC, took his three daughters, Tolani Otedola, Temi Otedola, and Florence Otedola (DJ Cuppy) on shopping in the United Kingdom and bought them the luxury vehicles.

DJ Cuppy who recently released her first album ‘Original Copy’ had warned her fans on Twitter earlier that she will break the internet with great news.





She went to flood social media with pictures of the cars worth about N300million, in a post that read “Papa took us shopping and bought one of each! #FerrariPortofino #CuppyDat.”

The cars came with customized plate numbers.

Reacting to the news, Davido who is a father of two daughters congratulated DJ Cuppy and also promised to do the same for his daughters one day.

Congrats cuppy …. 🔥🔥 I will do the same for my daughters one day AMEN .. chai money good https://t.co/JgUmP1SHjf — Davido (@davido) September 16, 2020

Many social media users have congratulated the rich kids while some are of the view that the billionaire father should have used his money to help the poor instead of purchasing ‘needless’ expensive gifts.

Otedola just bought his 3 daughters Ferarri Cars each, like he’s purchasing clothes in the market. Tell me money is the root of evil again, I go block you danu — Lord Highness ✞ ✞ (@iam_topboii) September 16, 2020

See more reactions from Twitter below:

DJ Cuppy’s Dad Femi Otedola took his girls shopping and got them #Ferrari’s with customized plates!!! Goals‼️🙌🏽

May God give us the grace to this for our kids some day soon 🙏🏽😌

Congratulations @cuppymusic 💖 pic.twitter.com/qfDtg2tUO1 — Moji Sensei Delano (@MojiDelanoBlog) September 16, 2020

I’m tryna be Otedola before I start having kids, I know nothing is impossible…I just gotta keep working hard. — Mr Banks (@Mrbankstips) September 16, 2020

Otedola still buying cars for his girls

There is this thing about rich people mentality. I once saw a tweet here saying people should stop living on their parents wealth. Lmao

Be like nah poor man mentality.

Enjoy your parents wealth till forever. — Premier (@SodiqTade) September 16, 2020