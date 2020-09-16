Otedola buys cars for daughters

By Taiwo Okanlawon

Popular Pop singer David Adeleke also known as Davido as joined many Nigerians to congratulate three daughters of Femi Otedola, Nigerian businessman, philanthropist, after receiving new Ferrari Portofino car gifts from their father.

The former chairman of Forte Oil PLC, took his three daughters, Tolani Otedola, Temi Otedola, and Florence Otedola (DJ Cuppy) on shopping in the United Kingdom and bought them the luxury vehicles.

DJ Cuppy who recently released her first album ‘Original Copy’ had warned her fans on Twitter earlier that she will break the internet with great news.


She went to flood social media with pictures of the cars worth about N300million, in a post that read “Papa took us shopping and bought one of each! #FerrariPortofino  #CuppyDat.”

READ ALSO  DJ Cuppy partakes in Man Utd jersey campaign

The cars came with customized plate numbers.

Reacting to the news, Davido who is a father of two daughters congratulated DJ Cuppy and also promised to do the same for his daughters one day.

Many social media users have congratulated the rich kids while some are of the view that the billionaire father should have used his money to help the poor instead of purchasing ‘needless’ expensive gifts.

See more reactions from Twitter below: