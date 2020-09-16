By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon
President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday has unveiled the theme and logo to be used for the Nigeria@60 celebration.
The logo and theme were revealed at the commencement of this week’s Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting.
On the occasion of celebrating Nigeria’s 60th year of independence, the hashtag, #Nigeria@60, #60Together will trend.
”With a deep feeling of national pride, I hereby announce to you, that #TOGETHER shall be the theme of our 60th-anniversary celebration. Our founding fathers, in spite of the differences in faith, tribe and tongue came together to fight for Nigeria’s independence” Buhari declared.
