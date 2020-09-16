Buhari, Osinbajo and SGF Boss unveils Nigeria@60 logo and theme. Photo by Tolani Alli

By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday has unveiled the theme and logo to be used for the Nigeria@60 celebration.

The logo and theme were revealed at the commencement of this week’s Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting.

On the occasion of celebrating Nigeria’s 60th year of independence, the hashtag, #Nigeria@60, #60Together will trend.


”With a deep feeling of national pride, I hereby announce to you, that #TOGETHER shall be the theme of our 60th-anniversary celebration. Our founding fathers, in spite of the differences in faith, tribe and tongue came together to fight for Nigeria’s independence” Buhari declared.

See photos below

The logo

R-L; President Muhammadu Buhari, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo SAN and SGF Mr Boss Mustapha Unveils Nigeria at 60 years Logo during the FEC Meeting held at the Council Chambers. State House, PHOTO; SUNDAY AGHAEZE. SEPT 16 2020