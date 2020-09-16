By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday felicitated with elder statesman, Alhaji Bamanga Tukur, on the occasion of his 85th birthday.

This is contained in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, in Abuja.

Buhari joined members of Tukur’s family, friends and well-wishers in celebrating the elder statesman.





He noted Tukur, former National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party and one-time governor of old Gongola State, had devoted a greater part of his extensive political life to supporting democracy in the country and continent.

According to the president, Tukur is an accomplished businessman, pan-Africanist and philanthropist.

Tukur understands very clearly that one of the best human legacies is to invest in people and many Nigerians who came in contact with him in business and politics would continue to cherish that embodiment in his character.

He also commended Tukur’s notable accomplishments in the public service as Ambassador-at-Large, Cabinet Minister and in the country’s maritime sector, where he played a central role and laid the foundation for several landmark projects.

The president prayed almighty God to grant the octogenarian more years of good health and longevity to continue making contributions to the growth of the country.