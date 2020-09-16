The Nigerian Labour Congress, NLC, on Wednesday issued 14-day ultimatum to the Federal Government to reverse hike in fuel and electricity tariff or face nationwide upheaval.

The body, after its Central Working Committee meeting, said it was ready for action and that the government must make a U-turn or be prepared for civil unrest.

Ayuba Wabba, NLC President, in a communique said the 14-day ultimatum began from today.

He said from September 28, the congress would mobilise Nigerians for massive protest nationwide.





