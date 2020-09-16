By: Muhaimin Olowoporoku

William Henry Gates II, father of billionaire Bill Gates, is dead. He was 94 years old.

Bill Gates announced the death of his father in a blog post titled Remembering my father.

The billionaire and Microsoft founder, in his blog post said that his dad’s passing was not unexpected as he was 94 years and his health was declining already.





William Henry Gates II was an Army veteran and a founding partner in a Seattle law firm, according to his official biography.

Bill Gates explained his father’s role in growing Microsoft. “In Microsoft’s early years, I turned to him at key moments to seek his legal counsel.”

Bill also said The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation would not be what it is today without his father’s many inputs.

William Henry Gates II also served as co-chair of the foundation, which started in 2000.

The cause of William Gates death was not disclosed in a statement released by the family.

Bill Gates concluded his Remembering my father blog post saying “People used to ask my dad if he was the real Bill Gates.”

“The truth is, he was everything I try to be.”

“I will Miss My Dad Every day” –Read Bill Gates tribute to dad:https://www.gatesnotes.com/About-Bill-Gates/Remembering-Bill-Gates-Sr?WT.mc_id=20200915000000_Remembering-Bill-Gates-Sr_BG-TW_&WT.tsrc=BGTW