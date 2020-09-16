By: Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Aston Villa have confirmed the signing of wantaway Arsenal goalkeeper, Emiliano Martinez.

Martinez, had two years left in his contract with Arsenal but favoured a move away from the North London club.

Prior to his transfer, the Argentine was able to prove his abilities to the gunners towards the end of last season when Bernd Leno, Arsenal’s number one was sidelined due to injury.





Martinez helped Arsenal in their crucial FA cup victory which helped the club book a place in the 2020/21 season Europa League.

The 28-year-old also was crucial to the London club success in the Community Shield against Liverpool keeping a clean sheet in the match.

Martinez joined Arsenal 2012 and since then has gone on loan 6 times serving spells at Oxford United, Sheffield Wednesday, Rotherham United, Wolverhampton Wanderers, Getafe, and Reading before completing his move to Aston Villa.

“We are really pleased with the signing of our new goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez,” said Villa head coach Dean Smith.

“We know how highly Arsenal rated him and we watched his outstanding performances last season in a trophy-winning top side.

Martinez is Aston Villa’s third major addition, following the arrivals of club-record signing Ollie Watkins from Brentford and defender Matty Cash from Nottingham Forest.