The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has deployed 1,500 of its personnel to cover Saturday’s governorship election in Edo state.

According to Assistant Corps Marshal Bisi Kazeem, the Corps Public Education Officer, the FRSC team is to be led by the Zonal Commanding Officer RS5, Benin.

He will be assisted by Assistant Corps Marshal in charge of Federal Operations at the Federal Road Safety Headquarters, and Sector Commander RS5.1 Benin, a Corps Commander

Kazeem noted that the Corps Marshal, Dr. Boboye Oyeyemi equally approved that 35 Vehicles, including Tow trucks, Ambulances and other Operational Vehicles be deployed to aid the electoral processes in the 18 Local Government Areas of the State.

In his words, the deployed Personnel are to assist in enforcing the no movement order and certification of INEC vehicles to be used to convey electoral materials.

They will also remove obstructions and help in rescue operations as well as joining other sister agencies to maintain orderliness at assigned polling booths.

The Corps Marshal, according to Kazeem, admonished the FRSC Personnel to conduct themselves in a professional manner , carry out their duties diligently and ensure compliance with the Presidential Task Force Directives on Covid19 .

Kazeem said the FRSC 122 Emergency toll free line remains open to the general public to reach out in case of any unforeseen circumstances that may arise.